MaltaToday election special: Final MEP survey out tomorrow

MaltaToday will be releasing its final MEP election survey on Thursday in a special print edition that will give a snapshot of the parties' strengths 48 hours before people vote to elect six MEPs.

The special edition will feature the results of voting intentions, including the expected vote gap between the two major parties. It will also give an idea of who the top six ranked candidates are.

The in-depth analysis will also look at how voters will use their ballot depending on where they live, their income, their gender and education.

Survey respondents were also asked which political party leader they trust most between Robert Abela and Bernard Grech.

In our previous survey Labour held a solid 21,500 vote lead over the Nationalist Party.

The previous survey also singled out Roberta Metsola and Alex Agius Saliba as the two leading MEP candidates.

Get your special print edition early on Thursday from your news agent.