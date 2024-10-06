MaltaToday survey: Concerns about foreigners and traffic eclipse inflation worries

Summary

Concern about foreigners working in Malta has re-emerged as the country’s top worry, especially among Labour Party supporters and non-voters, a MaltaToday survey shows.

The concern about foreign workers tops the list of voter concerns with 22.4%, while a separate concern with overpopulation appeared in the list with 8.1% citing it as their topmost worry.

The combined results of these two concerns indicates that nearly a third of Maltese voters are concerned about the influx of foreign workers and the linked issue of overpopulation.

Significantly, concern about foreign workers is the topmost worry (26.5%) for those who say they will not vote if an election is held now. Current Labour voters are also more concerned about foreign workers (24.8%) than Nationalist voters (17.4%).

The survey also shows that the second-highest concern is traffic with 21%, followed by corruption at 14.1%. Inflation, which was the highest concern in February has dropped to fourth place at 10%.

Foreign workers, traffic and corruption top list of concerns

In a clear sign that inflation has been brought under control, concern about rising prices has dropped from being the country’s main concern in February to fourth place.

Inflation has been overtaken by concerns about foreigners working in Malta, traffic, and corruption in a MaltaToday survey asked people to list their topmost concern.

Moreover, overpopulation has emerged as a separate concern, ranking in sixth place. This means that nearly a third of Maltese voters (31%) are either concerned about foreigners working here or by the sheer growth of the country’s population.

A comparison with a similar survey conducted in February shows that concern about inflation has dropped by 19 points, while concern about foreigners has remained stable at 22%. On the other hand, concern about traffic has increased by 12 points. Meanwhile, concern about corruption has dropped by three points to 14%, while concern about overdevelopment and construction has increased by the same rate to 9.5%.

The new issue on the radar is a generic concern about overpopulation and the perception that the country has become overcrowded, a sentiment expressed by 8% of respondents.

The overall picture emerging from the survey is that the Maltese are less concerned about bread-and-butter issues and are more focused on the consequences of the economic model, namely the increase in foreign workers, traffic, and environmental pressures.

The three other minor concerns mentioned by less than 3% of respondents include the environment (3%), low wages and income (2%), and healthcare (1.5%).

Concern about foreigners highest among non-voters

A breakdown by current voting intentions shows that concern about foreigners is greatest among non-voters (26.5%), followed by Labour voters (25%) and is substantially lower among Nationalist voters (17%).

Concern about traffic is highest among Labour voters (28%), drops to 21% among non-voters, and decreases further to 14.5% among PN voters.

Significantly, corruption, is the main concern of PN voters (27%) but drops to fourth place among non-voters (10%), among whom this issue is overtaken not just by concerns on foreigners and traffic but also by concerns on construction. Concern about overdevelopment drops to 9% among PN voters and to 8% among PL voters.

Construction worries higher among females, young voters

Concern about foreign workers tops the list for all age groups except those over 65 years, among whom this issue is overtaken by traffic and corruption. However, older people are more likely to mention overpopulation as their main concern (12%).

Concern about inflation (12%) remains higher among those over 65 years old, dropping to 7% among 16- to 35-year-olds.

However, concern about overdevelopment and construction is significantly higher among 16- to 35-year-olds. Among these young voters, 17% mentioned this issue as their topmost concern, compared to just 6% among those over 65. Concern about construction is also significantly higher among females (13%) compared to males (6%).

South Harbour concerned about foreigners

Concern about foreigners rises to a staggering 31% in the Labour-leaning South Harbour region, which includes the party’s Cottonera strongholds. In contrast, concern about foreigners is lowest in Gozo (18%) and the more cosmopolitan North Harbour region (also 18%), which includes Sliema, Gzira, Msida, and St Julian’s.

Significantly, concern about construction and overdevelopment is now highest in the Southeastern region, which has seen a notable increase in construction activity over the past decade. In this Labour-leaning region, 15% mentioned this issue as their main concern.

Concern about traffic is highest in the Western region, which includes localities like Zebbug and Attard, where this issue emerges as the main concern for 23% of respondents.

Significantly, Gozo is the only region where corruption emerges as the top issue (26%). This dissatisfaction with corruption is particularly interesting on a small island characterised by networks of patronage, although it remains to be seen whether this result is a one-off or an emerging trend.

Corruption concerns tertiary-educated

Corruption has also emerged as the main concern of tertiary-educated respondents (20%), along with traffic. Concern about foreigners is highest among the secondary-educated (29%) and lowest among those with a primary level of education (15%) and the tertiary-educated (17%).

However, the latter are also more likely to be concerned about overpopulation. In fact, among those with a university level of education, concern about overpopulation (13%) has overtaken concern about construction (8%). Concern about overpopulation is even higher among those with a primary level of education (16.5%).

Significantly, in a clear indication that concern about overdevelopment is no longer a middle-class preserve, concern about construction is highest among those with a primary level of education (11%) and those with a secondary level of education (10.5%).