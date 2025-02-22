MaltaToday ministers’ ranking survey out on Sunday

MaltaToday will be publishing its ministers’ ranking survey on Sunday morning.

The survey was conducted at a time of political controversy over government’s reform of magisterial inquiries and when people started benefitting from the income tax cut and higher social benefits announced in the budget.

It will gauge ministers’ performance, with respondents asked to give each minister a rating between 0 and 10.

Last Sunday MaltaToday published its survey and trust barometer for 2025, showing the Labour Party has managed to claw back lost ground with a vote lead of 12,000.

The survey also showed Momentum, a new party launched only last month by Arnold Cassola and a team of activists, is already leaving its mark on the political scene. The centrist formation scored 4%, slightly higher than ADPD which retains most of its support. Collectively, the two parties command the support of over 7% of voters.

The MaltaToday survey also confirmed the unpopularity of PN leader Bernard Grech, who now trails Robert Abela by a staggering 22 points up from 18 points in November. Moreover, in another indication of the post budget feel-good factor, respondents gave the government a satisfactory rating of 2.9 out of 5, up from 2.7 in November.

MaltaToday has been holding regular uninterrupted surveys for more than two decades, shaping the political discourse and informing the national agenda.

Read the full results on maltatoday.com.mt or on MaltaToday’s print edition.