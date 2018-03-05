[WATCH] The next Labour leader: MaltaToday survey results explained

MT survey: Who will be the next Labour leader?

The MaltaToday survey held in the last week of February included questions about the future leader of the Labour Party.

Listen to this explainer of the numbers that put Robert Abela, Miriam Dalli, Chris Fearne and Ian Borg as the topmost favourites to take Joseph Muscat's place when the Prime Minister calls it a day.

