Survey asks about Catholicism and the Constitution, trust in the bishops and Sunday Mass

Results of a MaltaToday survey on religion and religious leaders will be published on Sunday and in the meantime here is a taster of things to come

kurt_sansone
31 March 2018, 9:22pm
by Kurt Sansone
A MaltaToday survey has asked people whether they agree that crucifixes should be removed from public buildings
The secularisation drive of recent years does not appear to have alienated people from their Catholic roots, a MaltaToday survey has found.

A whopping 93.9% of people still identify themselves as Catholic and any suggestion to remove Catholicism as the country’s official religion is bound to encounter resistance.

The survey found that 88.8% of people were against the removal of Catholicism as Malta’s official religion from the Constitution. An even stronger majority was against the removal of the crucifix from public buildings such as schools.

While the survey found that 63.7% of Catholics attended Mass on the previous Sunday, the faithful were overwhelmingly less likely to have gone to confession in the previous month.

The survey also asked people whether they trusted Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Bishop Mario Grech and Pope Francis.

The full results will be published in MaltaToday’s print edition tomorrow.

