MaltaToday Survey | Roads minister Ian Borg propelled to top of popularity rankings

Ian Borg is ranked as the best performing minister by people of all ages, men and women, Labourites and Nationalists, a MaltaToday survey has found.

The infrastructure minister was ranked top by 21.6% of people, a result very likely influenced by his very visible portfolio that includes roads.

Borg, who is the youngest minister, has been given a massive budget that has resulted in what is possibly the largest overhaul of Malta’s road network in decades.

Second and third in line came Chris Fearne, the deputy prime minister, who also doubles up as health minister, with 12.9% and Konrad Mizzi, the tourism minister, with 8.2%, respectively.

Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon came in fourth with 4.4%.

Almost a third of people (32%) did not know who to choose. These included those who mentioned Joseph Muscat. The Prime Minister was excluded from this exercise.

