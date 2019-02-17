menu

MaltaToday Survey | Roads minister Ian Borg propelled to top of popularity rankings

Ian Borg, Chris Fearne and Konrad Mizzi are Labour’s most popular ministers

kurt_sansone
17 February 2019, 7:00am
by Kurt Sansone
Transport and planning minister Ian Borg
Transport and planning minister Ian Borg

Ian Borg is ranked as the best performing minister by people of all ages, men and women, Labourites and Nationalists, a MaltaToday survey has found.

The infrastructure minister was ranked top by 21.6% of people, a result very likely influenced by his very visible portfolio that includes roads.

Borg, who is the youngest minister, has been given a massive budget that has resulted in what is possibly the largest overhaul of Malta’s road network in decades.

Second and third in line came Chris Fearne, the deputy prime minister, who also doubles up as health minister, with 12.9% and Konrad Mizzi, the tourism minister, with 8.2%, respectively.

Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon came in fourth with 4.4%.

Almost a third of people (32%) did not know who to choose. These included those who mentioned Joseph Muscat. The Prime Minister was excluded from this exercise.

GET THE FULL SURVEY HERE

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Data & Surveys
MaltaToday Survey | Roads minister Ian Borg propelled to top of popularity rankings
Data & Surveys

MaltaToday Survey | Roads minister Ian Borg propelled to top of popularity rankings
Kurt Sansone
MaltaToday Survey | 32,000 say they have used cannabis, but just one in five supports legalisation
Data & Surveys

MaltaToday Survey | 32,000 say they have used cannabis, but just one in five supports legalisation
Kurt Sansone
MaltaToday Survey | Joseph Muscat enjoys highest ever trust rating as Adrian Delia falters
Data & Surveys

MaltaToday Survey | Joseph Muscat enjoys highest ever trust rating as Adrian Delia falters
Kurt Sansone
MaltaToday’s first survey of 2019 shows Adrian Delia has been seriously harmed
Data & Surveys

MaltaToday’s first survey of 2019 shows Adrian Delia has been seriously harmed
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.