MaltaToday Survey | Muscat slips, Delia gains as migrant riot dampens budget impact

Joseph Muscat’s trust rating has slipped by almost four points despite presiding over a budget that received high ratings, the November MaltaToday trust barometer shows.

The Prime Minister’s slippage over last month’s survey result, comes as Adrian Delia gains five points.

The Prime Minister enjoys a trust rating of 50.5% and the Opposition leader a rating of 21.3%. The results broadly reflect the same trust ratings both leaders obtained in the survey published a few days before the May European Parliament election.

A quarter of people say they trust none of the two leaders.

It has to be seen whether the changes in trust ratings either way are a momentary blip or the start of a trend but a factor that cannot be underestimated is the migrant riot at the Hal Far open centre on the eve of Delia’s budget replica speech.

This is likely to have dented the budget’s feel good factor, impacting the results. As the voting intentions results show (see separate article), Muscat’s slippage is more pronounced than his own party’s, which could be an indication that his personal stand on the migration issue is less appreciated by people.

However, Muscat still carries gravitas with the trust gap between both leaders now standing at 29 points. The Prime Minister trumps Delia across all age groups, among men and women, and across all regions.

The Prime Minister registers his highest rating among those aged between 51 and 65 (63.1%), followed by the 36-50 age group (54.9%).

His lowest trust rating is among those aged between 18 and 35 (39%), which however, is also the age group most distrustful of both leaders (37.9%). In this age group, Delia enjoys the trust of 18.4%.

The Opposition leader’s highest trust rating is among those aged 65 and over (37.2%), as opposed to Muscat’s 47%.

PM’s trust soars in Gozo

On a regional basis, Gozo continues to exhibit significant pro-Labour tendencies with Muscat’s trust rating soaring to 64.4%, eclipsing his results in the traditional Labour strongholds in the south. In Gozo, Delia registers his lowest trust rating at 11.2%.

The Opposition leader’s strongest performance is in the South-Eastern region, obtaining 29.1%. But this is also a region in which Muscat registers his second highest rating at 59.3%.

The closest trust gap between the leaders is in the Northern Harbour region where Muscat is 24 points ahead.

Muscat retains the trust of 92.4% of those who voted for the Labour Party in the last general election. The picture is more muddied for Delia, who only manages a trust retention rate of 53.9% among Nationalist Party voters.

The PN leader continues to be hampered by a substantial chunk of party voters (37.4%), who say they trust none of the two leaders. There are also 5% of PN voters who trust Muscat but less than half a percentage point of PL voters who trust Delia.