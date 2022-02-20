President officially dissolves Parliament after PM visit

President George Vella officially dissolved Parliament on Sunday, following Prime Minister Robert Abela's election annoucement for 26 March.

Abela visited the President at San Anton Palace to formally recommend the dissolution of Parliament, after the earlier announcement in Floriana.

On Facebook, Abela said the Labour Party will be putting forward an "ambitious plan" for the next legislature.

Abela also presided over a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers and Parliamentary Group just after announcing the dissolution of Parliament.