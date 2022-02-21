Volt Malta to field one candidate, promises progressive vision

Thomas ‘Kass’ Mallia will be Volt Malta’s only candidate in the upcoming general election, the party announced on Tuesday.

Running under the slogan ‘Vote Better, Vote Volt’, Mallia will contest on the 10th and 11th districts.

Volt describes itself as a progressive political party and is part of a pan-European grouping by the same name.

“Volt Malta has decided to concentrate its efforts as a party on one candidate for the election, aiming to present the most progressive manifesto to change the status quo and move forward with the discussion on numerous issues,” the party said.

Its manifesto calls for a more democratic, innovative and sustainable Malta that leaves no one behind.

Kass said: ‘‘It’s about time we start thinking differently about our politics. We have to keep politicians accountable and make sure that all voices are heard and represented in parliament.”

Volt Malta has proposed a living wage of €1,100, equal paid parental leave for both parents of 20 weeks each and 20 weeks to share, and abolition of the tampon tax. The party also wants abortion to be legalised.