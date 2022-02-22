PN pledges grants, tax exemption for parents of children participating in sports, art activities

The Nationalist Party is pledging an annual €300 grant to parents of students under the age of 18 who take part in extracurricular activities, Bernard Grech said on Tuesday.

The party is also proposing schemes that enable parents to have private school and extracurricular fees deducted from their taxable income.

The grants will apply for programmes delivered by registered associations in sports, performing arts, culture and arts.

Grech announced the schemes during an interview on NET TV, for which the media was not invited.

“Through these measures we will help everyone succeed and reach their potential: from the most ambitious to the most vulnerable,” Grech said.

Grech also reiterated the measure to reduce the income tax to 5% for the first €18,000 made by coaches, players and artists.

Candidate withdrawals

The PN leader said the decision by four MPs not to contest March's general election was part of a regeneration effort within the party.

"The new faces are testimony to the regeneration that has been ongoing for a while. We have an injection of youths and people with energy and enthusiasm. I want to have a regenerated party but I want to use the experience of those that can still contribute to the party. There are those not contesting, not because of issues with the party but because the time had come to make way for others," Grech said.

The reference was to Claudio Grech, Clyde Puli, Kristy Debono and Mario Galea, who on Monday announced that they will step aside.

However, on Tuesday, Galea had a different story to tell about his withdrawal from the election race. "They made my life hell," he told MaltaToday.

READ ALSO: Mario Galea speaks out after withdrawing PN candidature

The PN leader said he wanted to give space to everyone. He said he was on his way to a meeting with Claudio Grech.

“Claudio is still on board, as he still has a lot to offer to the party but in a different role,” Grech said, without saying a word about Galea's claims.

Grech had told MaltaToday that if Galea produced proof that somebody within the party taunted him about his mental health, he will dismiss them on the spot.

During his NET TV interview, Grech touched on the rising cost of living, for which he said, the government has no solutions. He mentioned the PN's measure to set up a €40 million fund for Maltese businesses and SMEs, who face rising logistic costs.

"PN had a vision for Malta to join the EU but right now we are not reaping all the benefits, as suppliers face rising shipping costs due to the fact that we are an island."

In his closing remarks, Grech stressed on the improtance of empathy in politics and said Malta requires a prime minister who understands the difficulties of people.

“That is why a Nationalist government will be with you for a better life.”