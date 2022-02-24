menu

Election Playbook: Political prices and broker’s fees

Joseph Muscat makes low-key appearances as Labour lives the Rialto life - this is what Day 3 of the election trail looked like

nicole_meilak
24 February 2022, 6:00am
by Nicole Meilak
Political prices and broker’s fees: Robert Abela said that the people will determine Rosianne Cutajar’s fate as she contests the coming election under the Labour Party. “Cutajar paid a political price,” he said - surely the Mdina property senserija helped pay it off?

Spotted: Former Rosianne Cutajar aide Charles Farrugia looks on during a Labour Party rally, 21 February 2022, outside his Qormi home
The PN conflicts will not be televised: Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina called out a Labour Party advert that plays strongly on the PN’s internal divisions from the past five years. With its dramatic music and riveting dialogue, the advert almost plays like a Game of Thrones teaser. Final verdict: Grandayy did it better.

Is this the Rialto life?: Robert Abela’s press conferences are being held at the Rialto, a former cinema in Bormla. The Labour Party seems to have internally bedecked the theatre in campaign glitz, serving as their home base for morning pressers.This is certainly better than leasing it to Gozitan entrepreneur Joseph Portelli, who last year expressed interest in commercialising the disused cinema.

Pictured above is Labour's Rialto in Bormla, now serving as their home base for election press conferences.
Out with the old, in with the older: After PN MP Kristy Debono withdrew her candidature, former Nationalist Party deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami will move into the ninth district - a rejuvinating candidate indeed. The other new candidates include lawyer Mary Muscat (fraternal twin to right-wing cleric Fr David), TV sports presenter Christian Micallef, accountant Frederick Aquilina, and Josianne Cardona Gatt.

Say it ain’t Joe!: Joseph Muscat, or He-who-must-not-be-named, has been making appearances at Labour side-events, even endorsing Chris Agius and Deo Debattista. He will even be a special guest at an untelevised Marsa event on Saturday, where he is set to endorse mayor Keith Azzopardi Tanti.

Joseph Muscat keeps it on the down-low as he quietly endorses several candidates (Photo: Emanuel Cuschieri/Facebook)
I’m Lovin It: For the first time in months, a PN MP publicly praised Chris Peregin for his work behind the scenes during the Nationalist Party’s campaign. Jason Azzopardi says the (still) Lovin Malta owner and his team are behind the Nationalist Party’s social media (I thought I recognised the emoji-laden graphic style from somewhere…).

What about the party proposals?: From the Labour side, a previously-announced cash grant for first-time home buyers will not be means-tested, and according to Robert Abela will not lead to high property prices. Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party pledged to end the privatisation agreement of Gozo’s general hospital if elected into government.

What’s happening on Thursday?: The Nationalist Party has its General Conference at Dar Ċentrali (6pm). Robert Abela will be at a Labour Party activity in Misraħ is-Summit, Birżebbuġa (6:30pm). Later in the evening he will be at Xatt Juan B. Azzopardi, Isla (8pm). Sole independent candidate Arnold Cassola will be meeting with KSU members to present them his manifesto.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
