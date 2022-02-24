Grech: Labour’s metro unfeasible and too costly

Government’s metro proposal is not feasible, and will not be carried out, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Thursday.

“Their €6.25 billion proposal is not even doable and in fact, after a grand show for the metro, they hid it away quickly,” Grech said in a press conference on Thursday.

The PN was first to propose a metro system and a high-speed rail in its electoral program in 2017. Last October government proposed a €6.25 billion three-line Metro system for national discussion.

Grech said the party’s plan for a mass transport system will maximise government’s €700 million infrastructural spend.

“Our plan is more realistic, and incorporates the infrastructural projects the country invested in, in these years. We will keep on building on this and keep on incentivising people to ditch their car and use a mass public transport system,” he said

As part of its proposals for Gozo, PN also proposed an aerial link between Malta and Gozo, declaring itself in favour of a permanent link between the islands, subject to a referendum.