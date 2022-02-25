PN pledges VAT reduction to 7% for bars and restaurants

A new PN government aims to boost the tourism industry, by lowering the VAT to 7% for bars and restaurants.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech addressed a small crowd that gathered in Mellieha, as the Nationalist Party presented its candidates for the twelfth district.

“We need to incentivise the tourism industry and continue to strengthen this crucial area for our country, mainly by giving a big boost to food and beverage establishments by reducing the VAT rate,” Grech said.

Grech also announced that PN would create organised and maintained spaces for camping with the necessary facilities, such as lighting, water, hygiene and cooking facilities.

He said a PN Government would make sure that local feasts were celebrated as they were in the pre-pandemic era. Grech critiqued Abela for still pursuing the pandemic mitigation measures, “despite Malta reaching the herd immunity”.

Grech dedicated a symbolic round of applause for the Ukrainians, who are currently experiencing a military aggression by its Russian neighbours. Grech said that no country should bully another one and attack its sovereignty.

Soon after, he turned his focus on Prime Minister Robert Abela, accusing him of jeapordising the country’s security, by selling passports to Russian citizens. He referred to media reports which claimed that Russian oligarchs gained Maltese citizenship through the golden passport scheme, to carry out malign activities in the Mediterranean.

“Robert Abela already tarnished the country’s reputation and he is now toying with our security as well. We cannot sell our soul and now our security, for money.”

He however said PN is ready to proceed with the golden passports scheme, as long as the applicants were vetted and their names published.

Grech said the party showed it was ready for the electoral campaign by presenting the manifesto within 100 hours of the campaign. He said PN is ready to govern but acknowledged that it was facing an uphill battle.

An emotional Bernard Grech thanked his neighbour for cooking for him and his family during the campaign, despite breaking his leg. “This is the society I want to see, a one where people take care of each other,” Grech said whilst the crowd chanted his name.

Grech mentioned the infamous drone incident, and reiterated it did not belong to the Planning Authority, but was “sent by Robert Abela”. The crowd did not take this lightly and booed the Prime Minister.

“Don’t boo him but send your message through your vote. When you are alone in the voting booth, vote for PN - the party of freedom, the party of work, of vision and the party of Europe," Grech said.

During the event the PN candidates for the twelfth district; Ivan Bartolo, Claudette Buttigieg, Ivan Castillo, Robert Cutajar, Maria Deguara and Graziella Galea presented themselves to the voters.