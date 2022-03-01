Close busy roads so we can play, children tell political parties

A children’s manifesto is calling for the closure of busy roads so children can play and the setting up of an authority to regulate fun parks.

The two proposals concern children’s right to leisure and culture and form part of one of six priority areas identified in the manifesto released by the Children’s Commissioner.

The manifesto also calls for corporal punishment to be illegal in all settings and an end to domestic violence.

Political parties are being asked to pledge to make education “inclusive and respectful of all differences between children, including different gender and sexual identities”.

Other proposals include extending free childcare to all children and the need to address bullying and peer pressure as well as providing adequate support for children.

The manifesto also addresses the participation of children in political and electoral campaigns and calls on political parties to ensure the wellbeing of these kids.

Political parties must establish a plan for the protection of children involved in campaigns, provide information to parents and children on the possible positive and negative impact of such publicity, obtain consent in writing of parents and children and carry out an assessment prior to approving the participation of children.

It also calls for the protection of children of politically exposed persons.

The manifesto also calls for strengthening of the National Children’s Policy by incorporating the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into law, include children’s rights in national emergency plans and mainstream children’s rights across the entire education system.

The full report can be accessed below: