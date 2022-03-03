ADPD asks for names of Labour, Nationalist candidates acting as passport scheme agents

ADPD – The Green Party called for the names of Labour and Nationalist candidates acting as agents on the passport scheme to be made public.

On Thursday, ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo reiterated the call for the immediate closure of the golden passports scheme.

He said the party has raised objections to this scheme since its launch in 2014, but it is now evidently "more unacceptable".

“Whilst the decision by Malta to suspend the processing of applications from Russian and Belarussian citizens is welcome, the lack of immediate action by the government in this regard has put the country in a bad light,” Cacopardo stated.

“Since some of those who received their Maltese passport may be a security threat not just to our country but also to our brethren within the EU, it is imperative that the details of all these passport holders are handed over to Interpol,” he added.

Cacopardo noted that Robert Abela had renounced his licence to sell passports as soon as he became PL leader. “It is therefore now important that the political parties state whether its candidates have been screened and to state whether any are agents of this scheme,” he said.

Cacopardo insisted the public has a right to know. None of ADPD's candidates are associated with the golden passports scheme, Cacopardo said.

“It is important that we are aware whether any candidate aspiring to become a member of Parliament has any interest to maintain this scheme because they hold a licence to sell passports”, Cacopardo concluded.