PM rallies for the youth vote: 'PN will interpret voter abstention as a win'

Prime Minister Robert Abela called on young people to make their voice heard, and stop the country from “returning to the status quo”.

“Young people are synonymous with breaking the status quo. The PN is the status quo. On the other hand, we are a progressive party which thirsts for reform,” Abela said.

The PM was addressing a Labour youth wing event at the Tigulio, St Julian’s.

He called on young people to make their voice heard in the upcoming general election, saying the PN will interpret voter abstention as a victory.

“Either choosing to remain in the status qou, or continuing enacting reforms. That is the choice we are faced with,” he said.

He made reference to the PN’s stance on cannabis last year. “Look at how the PN reacted to the cannabis reform, they changed their stance a number of times.”

He warned a PN administration would be making significant changes to the Cannabis law, and undoing “government’s important work.”

“I am insisting for the people’s vote because together we need the support to continue carrying out reforms,” Abela said.

Abela said young people’s priorities “are the government’s priorities”, saying a number of pledges by the Labour Party are in line with youths’ aspirations for the country’s future.

He said youths need to dream big. “But you must also have the will to pursue that dream, and achieve it.”

“Young people are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but also the leaders of today,” he said. “The country will always have its challenges, from the pandemic, to conflicts beyond our shores, youths will need to be at the forefront in helping Malta find a solution.”

The PM said Vote16 legislation is the biggest show of trust in the abilities of young people by the Labour administration.

“I already expressed my wish that 16-year-olds should contest the general election. The discussions I had with young people at the Junior College reaffirmed my belief,” he said.

Addressing the political event, the PM’s wife Lydia Abela said young people provide “a fresh perspective on life.”

She said the country has to create a culture where education continues beyond the school benches. “Young people need to remain focused, and continue dreaming. The country needs you.”