Abela and Grech to go head to head in four debates

Robert Abela and Bernard Grech will spar in at least four debates in this election campaign with the first expected this week at the University of Malta.

Since becoming Prime Minister two years ago, Abela has avoided debating his counterparts – Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech – for no apparent reason. Grech was elected Nationalist Party leader in September 2020, succeeding Delia.

The first debate is expected to take place on 10 March at noon at the University of Malta’s Sir Temi Zammit Hall and is organised by the Malta University Debating Union, a joint initiative between the University of Malta and KSU. The debate has not yet been officially confirmed as organisers are understood to be finalising plans with party representatives.

The debate will also include the chairperson of ADPD. It is unclear whether the heads of other parties will be in attendance.

Both leaders will then go head to head on 14 March at Villa Arrigo in an encounter with small business owners organised by the Chamber of SMEs.

Two days later, Abela and Grech will again debate each other in an event for business leaders organised by the Chamber of Commerce in Valletta. This debate will be streamed live on social media.

The last debate is the television encounter organised by the Broadcasting Authority on 23 March as part of the election broadcasting schedule. The debate will be broadcast on TVM three days before the election as per normal custom.

Debate schedule

10 March, Thursday @12pm

Place: Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta

Organisers: KSU

14 March, Monday @11am

Place: Villa Arrigo, Naxxar

Organisers: Chamber of SMEs

16 March, Wednesday @11am

Place: Chamber of Commerce, Valletta

Organisers: Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry

23 March, Wednesday @8:45pm

Place: TVM studios

Organisers: Broadcasting Authority