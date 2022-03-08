Daily Survey, 8 March: PN up, PL down, but changes are negligible

The Nationalist Party has made marginal gains at the start of the third week of the electoral campaign as have third parties, MaltaToday’s rolling survey shows.

The accumulated results as at 8pm on Monday 7 March show the Labour Party slipping by half a percentage point to score 52.9%.

Meanwhile, support for the PN increased to 44.9% (+0.5 over the last results released on Sunday). Third parties collectively registered 2.3% (+0.1%).

On a rolling sample of 1,349 respondents the share of valid votes stood at 86% on day six of the survey. This represents a slight improvement of 0.4 points.

The gap between the two major parties now stands at 24,459 votes down from 26,379 a day earlier.

The survey’s margin of error now stands at 2.9%.

Robert Abela’s trust rating has suffered a 0.3-point drop to 42.9% when compared to the Sunday result. Bernard Grech’s trust rating has improved to 30.4 %t +0.5 points).

The share of those who trust no one or are unsure stood at 26.7%.

All changes are well within the margin of error of 2.7% signalling no major shifts.

What we do

A base survey with a sample size of 597 was released on Sunday 27 February. This survey was carried out between 21 and 26 February.

Polling will continue everyday between Monday and Friday. The daily tallies will boost the sample size in this rolling survey and enable us to re-calculate the data on progressively larger samples. Results from the last polling day on Friday will be published in the print edition on Sunday.

Care is taken to ensure that daily samples are as representative as they can be of the general population, reflecting gender, age, regional distribution and past voting patterns.

The results based on the accumulated tally comprising the previous day’s results are published at 8:30am on the MaltaToday home page.