Vegan activists want government to introduce tax on meat and dairy

Vegan activists want political parties to introduce a meat and dairy tax as part of their electoral pledges.

“The introduction for a meat and dairy tax that should aim to help cover the real health and environmental costs (climate) from using animals as food. Just as cigarettes have an excise duty on them so should meat and dairy,” activists said.

Veggy Malta and Animal Liberation Malta teamed up to issue a number of proposals related to animal rights, which they say have been “forgotten”.

The animal rights groups said all plant-based milks should be at zero VAT, just like animal-based milks, while proposing state owned public places like hospitals, prison and schools should offer proper plant-based options.

The animal rights groups proposed that no new zoo licenses are issued, while banning the sales and trade of exotic animals.

The groups said “the old and antiquated practice of horse carriages” should be phased out within a five-year period.

People who wish to keep any kind of animal, would need to apply for a licence per each animal. “The licence would require an examination on knowledge of how to care for the animal.”

Agriculture and fishing

The groups said 50% of Maltese territorial waters should be designated as fishing free, creating safe zones for marine life.

“Furthermore, all fishing nets should be microchipped making them identifiable and easy to locate when they are lost thus reducing the number of ghost nets that are indiscriminately killing marine life on the ocean bed,” it said.

They said new animal factory farms and additionally farmers should be supported in transitioning out of animal agriculture into new sustainable plant-based agriculture.

“The same farms that currently house maltreated animals can be developed into hydroponic farms that can help increase our food security,” they said.

The state, they said, should set up and to help new start-ups invest in research and development of cultivated meat and plant-based meat alternatives.

“Malta should join a number of other EU countries that have banned fur farming,” they said.