[LIVE] University Debate: Party leaders go head-to-head for first time before election

Leaders of five political parties will be taking part in the first debate of the election campaign at the University of Malta

nicole_meilak
10 March 2022, 11:47am
by Nicole Meilak
The University General Election Debate 2022

12:00 The debate is limited to University and Junior College students, but it's looking to be a well-attended event. The debate will be moderated by fifth year law student Yasmine Ellul, but students have the opportunity to submit questions at the hall. Nicole Meilak
11:49 Good afternoon. We will be reporting the University Debate live from Sir Temi Zammit Hall this afternoon. Watch this space for immediate updates. Nicole Meilak

Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech, and three other political party leaders are taking part in the University General Election Debate this afternoon at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta.

The five parties taking part are the Labour Party, Nationalist Party, ADPD, ABBA and Partit Popolari. 

Robert Abela and Bernard Grech are taking part for the PL and PN respectively. Carmel Cacopardo is representing ADPD, Paul Salomone on behalf of the Partit Populari, and Ivan Grech Mintoff will represent ABBA.

Volt Malta and independent candidate Arnold Cassola are not taking part as they are not fielding candidates on all electoral districts.

