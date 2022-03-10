[LIVE] University Debate: Party leaders go head-to-head for first time before election

Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech, and three other political party leaders are taking part in the University General Election Debate this afternoon at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta.

The five parties taking part are the Labour Party, Nationalist Party, ADPD, ABBA and Partit Popolari.

Robert Abela and Bernard Grech are taking part for the PL and PN respectively. Carmel Cacopardo is representing ADPD, Paul Salomone on behalf of the Partit Populari, and Ivan Grech Mintoff will represent ABBA.

Volt Malta and independent candidate Arnold Cassola are not taking part as they are not fielding candidates on all electoral districts.