For third consecutive day, PN support is stuck, Abela’s trust is up and Grech’s is down

Support for the Nationalist Party has remained static at 44.8% for the third consecutive day, MaltaToday’s rolling survey shows.

Meanwhile, support for the Labour Party continued to fluctuate marginally above the 53% mark, hitting 53.1% in the latest findings. Other parties, collectively registered 2% support.

The accumulated results as at 8pm on Thursday 10 March showed a marginal improvement of 0.1 points in the share of valid votes, which stood at 86.5%.

Since 4 March, voter abstention has continued to drop marginally.

Based on a sample of 1,718 respondents, the gap between the two major parties now stands at 25,565 votes.

Robert Abela’s trust rating increased by 0.2 points to 43.9%, marking the third consecutive day of improvement for the Prime Minister. Bernard Grech’s trust rating dropped by 0.1 points to 29.9%, marking the third consecutive decline. The share of those who trust no one or are unsure stood at 26.2%.

All changes are well within the margin of error of 2.4%, signalling no major shifts either way.

The next update in MaltaToday’s rolling survey will be published on Sunday with a full data set of raw numbers.

What we do

A base survey with a sample size of 597 was released on Sunday 27 February. This survey was carried out between 21 and 26 February.

Polling will continue everyday between Monday and Friday. The daily tallies will boost the sample size in this rolling survey and enable us to re-calculate the data on progressively larger samples. Results from the last polling day on Friday will be published in the print edition on Sunday.

Care is taken to ensure that daily samples are as representative as they can be of the general population, reflecting gender, age, regional distribution and past voting patterns.

The results based on the accumulated tally comprising the previous day’s results are published at 8:30am on the MaltaToday home page.