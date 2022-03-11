ADPD says renewables key to reduce Malta’s energy dependency

ADPD - The Green Party insisted on Malta's energy sovereignty and said it should not rely on foreign countries for its energy generation.

ADPD Chairperson and candidate Carmel Cacopardo said the issue of energy sovereignty remains crucial for Malta. “Malta currently relies on Azerbaijan for gas, Sicily for the interconnector and has a power station in the hands of the Chinese.”

“With the current precarious situation in Russia and considering that Malta buys gas from Azerbaijan, which has close ties to Russia, our energy supply could be jeopardised,” Cacopardo said.

He emphasised that solar rights should be guaranteed, and criticised both PN and PL administration for their planning and high-rise policies. Cacopardo said he spoke to a lot of people who “lost” their economic deposits on solar panels and solar water heaters, due to high-rises next door.

“One has to insist on all new properties being carbon neutral. There should be space for solar panels on every roof and we are conscious that would mean penthouses could not be constructed, and high-rises limited,” Cacopardo said.

With regards to solar farms, Cacopardo said these should not be constructed on agricultural land. “We can’t use solar farms as an excuse to add buildings in rural areas. We form part of an ecosystem not just an economy.”

According to Cacopardo, Malta should utilise wave energy from the sea, saying an area outside of Żebbuġ, Gozo had been identified in the past for such technology. He also mentioned floating photovoltaic cells and wind energy as valid alternatives for Malta, although he acknowledged that environmental issues should not be ignored.

With regards to the interconnector, the ADPD chairperson said the source should be renewable. “If the interconnector energy is generated from carbon fuels, we would be exporting emissions. It is a myth that the interconnector eliminates emissions.”

Asked on the party’s position on land reclamation Cacopardo said this would be a “last resort”. “We should safeguard our shores and protect is from sea level rises. Malta is heavily developed around the coast, and houses and tourism infrastructure could be in peril.

ADPD Deputy Chairperson and candidate on the eighth and ninth districts Mark Zerafa said the time had come for climate change to be taken seriously in Malta.

“Our target to become carbon neutral at the earliest may only be achieved if we are committed to the use of renewal energy sources. Emissions need to be reduced by more than half the current levels by 2030 to achieve this target. Government’s indicated reduction of 19% is too low and reveals that it is not willing to take this climate issue seriously.”

Zerafa stressed on the use of renewable source of energy possible, including occupying roofs with solar panels and solar water heaters.

“Apartment owners should be assisted to install roof top panels in conjunction with the other owners. Wind turbines should be set up at sea while micro-turbines installed in industrial zones while wave energy should be researched. All organic waste may be converted into fuel,” Zerafa said.