MaltaToday Survey | Undecided voters balloon, gap narrows to 26,000

The Labour Party leads at the polls with an eight-point gap over the Nationalist Party, a one-point decline over seven days, MaltaToday’s rolling survey shows.

At the end of the third week of the electoral campaign the PL registers 53.2% sup-port and the PN 44.8%.

Third parties collectively have 2% support.

The extrapolated result puts the gap between the two major parties at 25,996 votes, down from 27,265 last Sunday. The gap in the 2017 election stood at 35,000.

The results are based on an expected share of valid votes that equates to 86.6% of eligible voters. This represents almost a one-point increase since last Sunday.

The expected share of valid votes is not the turnout figure, but rather the basis on which an election is determined – valid votes cast.

In the 2017 election, the turnout was 92.1% and the share of valid votes cast stood at 90.9%.