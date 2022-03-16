[WATCH] Abela: ‘Ministers will make mistakes, but I will insist on integrity and rectitude’

Election 2022: The Malta Chamber Debates Debate between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Leader of the Opposition Bernard Grech Posted by MaltaToday on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted he will keep elected MPs up to standards of “rectitude and integrity” but conceded that it was only human for politicians to commit mistakes, in a debate during which he was asked about Labour’s governance record.

Abela was taken to task over Labour’s record of ministerial ethics breaches in a Chamber of Commerce debate with Bernard Grech, who himself charged Labour with presiding over unabashed clientelism and even the assassination of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Abela stood by his administration’s efforts in implementing various political and judicial reforms mandated by the Counci of Europe, but said he will make it incumbent on MPs to live up to a “standard of rectitude”.

“Mistakes will surely be made... but rectitude must be the guiding principle. I won’t instil fear in ministers to take decisions, but integrity and rectitude has to guide us in our daily work. There are standards that I will insist on them following, and I am convinced we will reach these standards,” Abela said.

The Labour leader disputed claims that Maltese politics was dominated by clientelism. “Sure there’s an element of parochialism, which incentivises voters, but I don’t think the majority of the electorate sets out to seek out favours.”

Abela also said it was time to discuss reforms to electoral districts and full-time MPs, to see whether larger districts or a smaller number could weaken the element of clientelism present in democratic politics.

Grech instantly accused Abela of attempting to abscond from responsibility for his ministers’ wrongdoings. “He simply shifts the fault onto others, even his own ministers… he is telling them now that they will be ‘making mistakes’,” Grech said.

The PN leader also charged Abela with using tax credits and COVID relief cheques mailed right in the middle of a general election, as nothing but the epitome of clientelism.

“Is this good governance? Ministries are calling up voters and pestering them to ask them whether ‘they need something’… surely I won’t be competing with you on giving people government jobs.”

More to follow