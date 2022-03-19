Metsola casts early vote in Malta election with appeal to voters

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola cast her early vote for the Maltese general election at the Naxxar counting hall on Saturday morning, appealing to all eligible voters to exercise their democratic duty.

Speaking to the press, Metsola said she had exercised her right and duty as a Maltese citizen and voted in this “important democratic process”.

“It is most important that we all participate in the democratic process, especially in the light of what is happening in Ukraine, with a war that is occurring at our door. This proves that democracy should be fought for every day.

“I appeal to all that have a duty to vote to cast their vote and choose their representatives,” Metsola said.

The general elections in Malta will be held on 26 March 2022.