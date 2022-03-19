menu

Metsola casts early vote in Malta election with appeal to voters

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola says war in Ukraine proves the significance of the democratic process

luke_vella
19 March 2022, 8:49am
by Luke Vella
Roberta Metsola is greeted at the Naxxar counting hall on 19 March, 2022 to cast her early vote
Roberta Metsola is greeted at the Naxxar counting hall on 19 March, 2022 to cast her early vote

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola cast her early vote for the Maltese general election at the Naxxar counting hall on Saturday morning, appealing to all eligible voters to exercise their democratic duty.

Speaking to the press, Metsola said she had exercised her right and duty as a Maltese citizen and voted in this “important democratic process”.

“It is most important that we all participate in the democratic process, especially in the light of what is happening in Ukraine, with a war that is occurring at our door. This proves that democracy should be fought for every day.

“I appeal to all that have a duty to vote to cast their vote and choose their representatives,” Metsola said.

The general elections in Malta will be held on 26 March 2022.

Luke Vella joined MaltaToday as a reporter in 2021
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.