MaltaToday Survey | Labour enters last lap with 29,000-vote advantage over PN

Labour has increased its lead to nine points over the Nationalist Party as the election campaign enters its final week, MaltaToday’s rolling survey shows.

The gap between the parties translates into a 29,000-vote advantage for the PL in what has been a week of marginal gains for Robert Abela’s party.

The PL registers 53.7% support, an increase of 0.5 points over last Sunday, and the PN 44.3%, a decline of 0.4 points. Third parties collectively continue to hover on the 2% mark.

The extrapolated result puts the gap between the two major parties at 29,003 votes, up from 25,996 last Sunday. The gap in the 2017 election stood at 35,000.

The results are based on an expected share of valid votes that equates to 86.9% of eligible voters. This represents an increase of 0.3 points since last Sunday.

The expected share of valid votes is not the turn out figure but rather the basis on which an election is determined – valid votes cast.

In the 2017 election, the turnout was 92.1% and the share of valid votes cast stood at 90.9%.