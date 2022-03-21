Rabat residents plagued by home damages say IM refusing to compensate them

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has said around 10 to 20 houses and garages on the Għeriexem Street in Rabat have been affected with by damages due to the Belvedere project, a flagship road project for transport minsiter Ian Borg and Infrastructure Malta.

Cassola said that residents had reported significant damages after the Belvedere projects, which had only been ‘hairlines’ prior to the road extension.

“Ian Borg and IM’s Fredrick Azzopardi have become notorious for the destruction of the Maltese landscape, for the uprooting of trees, for violating private property without informing the owners. Not only have they destroyed people’s residences, but they have now created a situation whereby Glormu Dingli street is collapsing and has worsened with this project. They do not want to take action. They spent €4 million and specifically ignored the road on purpose,” Cassola said.

Cassola reported complaints from the Rabat residents, who said their homes had been damaged by heavy concrete piling works.

“Our street is also in a state of total collapse due to these works and the heavy machinery that was used,” one of the residents said.

IM provided residents with a 10-day notice to evacuate homes in preparation for piling works, as a precautionary measure.

“We signed an agreement and were also personally assured by IM that any damages suffered would be fully compensated. Some neighbours even challenged this agreement, and IM aggressively threatened police action if we did not evacuate our house by the stipulated date,” the resident said.

“IM even told the public that we were provided with alternative accommodation, which was not the case. We were left to find our own accommodation in the middle of summer with a seven-business day notice and a pittance of monetary compensation in return.”

The resident said that after seven months of being ignored, he had met IM boss Frederick Azzopardi and his legal team. “They rejected all our requests and stated that any damages sustained are surely due to faulty structures in our property. They had publicised that the fixing of the road was to add solid reinforcement to our buildings. So the fact that they are now telling us that our buildings are the problem truly shows that there was never any intention to provide reinforcement to the existing buildings and the project was done for other reasons.”

The residents also complained that they had not been consulted during the planning application process. “This is a clear sign that we were being ignored from the beginning and our properties and any consequential structural damages were not being taken into consideration and I am sure that they knew from the start that the damages sustained would be blamed on the weak clay structure of the area.”

Photos provided to Cassola show some concrete columns are at risk of total collapse. “To add insult to injury, IM advised that any damage to third parties will be our responsibility. Anyone walking down the street can get seriously hurt by this.”