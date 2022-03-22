Lipstick on a pig’s face? How parties stand on land use and planning issues

While both major parties are giving unprecedented attention to environmental issues they shy away from any commitment to replace local plans approved by the Gonzi administration in 2006 and repeal policies approved by Labour after 2013 which contributed to an onslaught of 5-storey blocks in most urban areas including Gozo.

Only ADPD is fully committed to change local plans and to reverse the extension of building boundaries of 2006. In this context urban green projects and promises to give more importance to the aesthetics of new buildings risk being perceived as an exercise in putting lipstick on a pig’s face.

But by proposing transitional buffer zones around village cores, Labour may actually limit development in the most sensitive areas. This contradicts declarations by the Prime Minister that changing local plans to reduce building heights could trigger compensation claims by owners as creating transitional areas around UCAs will have the same impact.

On the other hand the PN is committed to increase ODZ land by 50,000 sq.m a year but this exercise is limited to publically owned land and will not impact private lands which are considerably at greater risk of being developed.

The PN is also applying its carrot and stick mantra to planning issues by promising to discourage development on open spaces by cutting planning costs for retrofitting projects on already developed land by 80% while promising more stringent criteria for projects on undeveloped land.

Significantly Labour’s manifesto includes a blanket commitment for land reclamation projects, which is deemed to be a “necessary” in a small island with limited land.

But while the manifesto refers to projects, which benefit the country like renewable energy projects, it falls short of excluding real estate on reclaimed land, which can be very lucrative in coastal areas. A study by foreign experts conducted under the Gonzi administration had concluded that land reclamation is only feasible if it includes a real estate component.

In the wake of Miriam Pace’s death in a brutal construction incident in 2020, the PN’s firmest commitments are geared towards protecting residents by obliging contractors to provide alternative accommodation to residents impacted by excavations and to deposit money in a bank account which can be immediately released to make up for damage to neighbouring properties.

Labour’s flagship environmental proposal remains a €700 million investment-incidentally the same amount allocated for road building in the previous legislature-to the creation of new open spaces.

Moreover the proposal is beefed up by concrete and well thought plans for projects in different localities.

Strangely the PN is proposing that 10% of new urban greening projects should be allocated to commercial establishments.

Labour is also proposing a scheme through which private gardens are either purchased by the state or swapped for other lands so that these are enjoyed by the public. But swapping private land for public land could be problematic as reclaiming a garden could end up serving as a pretext for land grabs in other areas.

Labour Party

Flagship €700 milion investment over seven years in green open spaces including parks and gardens in a number of localities including Floriana, Hamrun, Marsaskala, Bormla, and Lapsi amongst others.

Introduce buffer zones around Urban Conservation Areas to create a transition between village cores and the rest of the urban area.

A skyline policy to create a balance between the need for higher buildings and the identity of towns and villages.

More ‘discussions’ on stricter regulations for ODZ developments, in full respect of property rights.

A policy on aesthetics of buildings to incentivize respect for traditional characteristics of towns and villages.

A ‘timeframe’ for completion of construction projects and licensing for contractors.

Commitment that Hondoq ir-Rummien will not be developed.

Land reclamation is considered as a “necessity in an island where disposable land is very limited” and Labour will ensure a way forward for projects considered “beneficial” to the country, including ones related to renewable energy.

Government will purchase or swap public land to make existing private gardens accessible to the public.

A mobile app to be created to guide ramblers to follow routes on public land.

Identification of two picnic and camping areas on land allocated to hunters in Ahrax and Mizieb.

Warehouses and industrial facilities to be allowed in disused quarries along with afforestation projects and renewable energy projects.

Nationalist Party

50,000 sq.m of publically owned land presently within development zones will be added to outside development zones.

Shorter approval time frame for projects on already developed land involving retro fitting of existing buildings and an 80% reduction in planning fees for such projects.

In newly created open spaces 60% of the total area will be zoned for afforestation and garden space, 30% for sports facilities and 10% for small-scale commercial services.

Planning ombudsman’s recommendations to be always implemented.

Increase the vote of NGO and local council representatives in planning boards.

Two-thirds majority required to include ODZ land in development zone.

Developers will have to provide alternative accommodation to residents in the immediate vicinity of excavation works for a timeframe, which is considered risky, and to deposit an amount of money, which will cover any damage to third parties.

Fines to be imposed on projects, which do not respect completion timeframes.

ADPD

New local plans should replace those enacted in 2006.

Lands added in 2006 extension of boundaries, which are still undeveloped, should become ODZ again.

Local councils should be given veto powers on ODZ development as long as these are not approved by parliament.

Parliamentary scrutiny as well as obligation to publish assets for members of planning boards.

Manoel Island should be taken back in public ownership.

Passageways on public land leased to farmers should remain open to the public and a definitive map identifying public pathways should be published.