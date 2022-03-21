‘After Saturday, I will remain with you for Malta,’ Grech tells voters

Bernard Grech is showing no signs of going away if he loses the election on Saturday, telling voters “I will remain with you for Malta”.

Grech was asked by a journalist whether he will stay on as Opposition leader if the Nationalist Party loses the election by more than 30,000 votes.

“I am with you for Malta and after Saturday, I will remain with you for Malta,” Grech replied.

The PN leader insisted he will not speculate on the general election and survey projections. “The best and only survey that counts is that of Saturday,” he said.

Grech insisted that when people go to vote they will be alone in the polling booth and no one will know how they voted.

“In that room, nobody will be calling you up; in that room, you can decide who to vote for with no one applying pressure on you; in that room, you can decide to put an end to the oppression and take power away from Robert Abela,” Grech said.

MaltaToday’s rolling survey and other polls are projecting a Labour victory with a majority that ranges from 29,000 to 38,000 votes amid what appears to be a lower turnout.