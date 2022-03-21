Highest share of uncollected voting documents in the 12th District and Gozo

The 12th District had the highest share of undelivered or uncollected voting documents on Sunday when the distribution at locality level came to an end.

Data obtained by MaltaToday shows that 12% of eligible voters in the 12th District had not received or collected their voting document yet.

This district includes the large locality of St Paul’s Bay, where voter turnout is historically low. In this district, 3,398 voting documents from 28,243 remained uncollected.

The 13th District, Gozo, had the second highest share of uncollected voting documents with 11%. There were 3,310 voting documents that remained uncollected from 30,902.

The traditionally PN-leaning 10th and 9th districts came third and fourth respectively with 9% and 7% of voting documents uncollected.

In the 10th District, there were 2,423 voting documents from 24,352 that remained uncollected, while in the 9th District, 1,765 voting documents from 24,243 remained uncollected.

The 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th districts, which are all Labour leaning, had the lowest shares of uncollected documents, averaging between 3% and 4%. The 1st and 3rd districts had higher shares at 6%.

Of note is the 6th District where only 848 voting documents remained uncollected, followed by the 5th where 909 were not delivered.

In the 8th and 11th districts, which returned Nationalist majorities in 2017, 5% of voting documents remained uncollected.

Overall, on Sunday, 21,510 voting documents across Malta and Gozo remained uncollected. This equates to 6% of eligible voters, which number 355,024.

The voting document is necessary to be able to vote and as from today, these can be picked up from the Naxxar counting hall in Malta and the Electoral Commission’s office in Victoria, Gozo.