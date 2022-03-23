Seven drive-thru voting centres for Saturday's election as COVID cases jump

The number of drive-thru voting centres for COVID-positive people and others in mandatory quarantine have increased to seven for Saturday’s election, after a spike in infections.

People who are positive for COVID-19 or are in mandatory quarantine up to Friday 9pm should go and vote in these centres rather than the polling booth indicated on their voting document.

The special arrangement was agreed ahead of the election to enable those in quarantine to vote without being a risk to others.

However, the spike in cases witnessed over the past couple of weeks, primarily driven by mass political gatherings, has led to seven drive-thru centres being set up for Saturday.

By Tuesday there were 2,723 active cases of COVID-19, according to the health authorities.

The drive-thru voting centres are spread out across the country and are linked to particular districts. They are as follows:

Voters registered in the 2nd and 4th districts: Smart City, Kalkara

Voters registered in the 1st and 6th districts: MCAST, Paola

Voters registered in the 3rd and 5th districts: Ħal Far, Birżebbuġa

Voters registered in the 7th and 11th districts: Ta’ Qali

Voters registered in the 10th and 12th districts: Pembroke

Voters registered in the 8th and 9th districts: Life Sciences Park, San Ġwann

Voters registered in the 13th district: Xewkija

Voters will still have to take their voting document with them to be able to vote.