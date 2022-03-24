[WATCH] Bernard Grech will contest PN leadership if he loses election: 'I feel I still have more to give'

Bernard Grech has put on notice potential contenders if he loses the election on Saturday, insisting he will contest the Nationalist Party leadership again.

“I will offer my name if I feel I have more to give; and I feel I still have more to give... my leadership has shown how I work and I believe that after the election I will still have support for my leadership,” Grech said on Thursday, when asked by journalists what his plans are if the PN loses the election.

The PN statute states that if the party loses an election a leadership contest will have to take place.

Grech said he will respect the statute rules but made it clear that he will throw his name in the hat.

But the PN leader added that his focus was Saturday’s election and will be dedicating all his energy to push forward the party’s vision.

“I am full of enthusiasm to start implementing our vision for this country and that is what I am focussed on,” he said.

Grech was delivering his final press conference of the election campaign at the Upper Barrakka Gardens during which he gave a rundown of various proposals being put forward by the party.

The PN’s final event will be a rally in St George’s Square, Valletta this evening.

Malta votes on Saturday to elect a new government. Polls have been giving the Labour Party a sure victory by a wide margin.

But Grech was undeterred by the survey results, insisting the only survey that counted was election day.

He reiterated there were many people who feared the PL government’s “oppression” and were scared to say what they truly believed publicly.