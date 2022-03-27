menu

Voters stamp their feet as election turnout drops to historically low 85.5%

Labour leaning districts post higher average turnout than PN leaning districts in election that sees the overall turnout drop by almost seven points to 85.5%

27 March 2022, 5:14am
by Kurt Sansone
Election officials delivering ballot boxes at the counting hall in Naxxar after polls closed at 10pm on Saturday
Voters ignored incessant appeals by Robert Abela and Bernard Grech to go out and vote as Malta’s election saw the turnout drop to 85.5%.

The final turnout figure communicated by the Electoral Commission is far below what any of the two parties were expecting, although MaltaToday’s rolling survey had been projecting a historically low turnout throughout the election campaign.

The turnout is 6.6 points lower than the 2017 election with almost 52,000 voters opting to stay at home.

A district by district analysis of the turnout shows that in the Labour leaning districts from 1 to 7, the average turnout stood at 87.2% (-6 points over 2017), while the average in the Nationalist leaning districts from 8 to 12 stood at 83.1% (-7.6 points).

Gozo, which is a distinct electoral district and shifted Labour in the last election, saw a turnout of 86.1%, a decline of 5.5 points.

The district with the lowest turnout was the 12th District where 78.4% of voters turned out to vote. This was followed by the 10th District, where 81.6% of voters cast their ballot.

In the 2nd District, where the turnout until 2pm on Saturday was dismally low, the final turnout by 10pm had risen to 87.1%.

The highest turnout was in the 7th District, where 88% of voters went out to vote, followed by the 3rd District, where 87.9% cast their ballot.

