Robert Abela insists on humility after Labour landslide: ‘Arrogance will not be tolerated’

Newly-confirmed Prime Minister Robert Abela said the Labour Party will react humbly to the strong mandate handed to it by Malta and Gozo, stating that he will not tolerate any arrogance from his cabinet members.

“The strong trust we received must be translated into more work and more humility,” Abela said, addressing a massive crowd of Labour supporters gathered in front of the party headquarters in Ħamrun.

As soon as the Prime Minister appeared in the balcony, chants of “Viva l-Labour” erupted.

“I will insist on humility and I will be the one to lead by example. We are there for you and not you for us.”

Abela promised he would not ignore those that did not vote on Saturday, with a record-low turnout not seen since World War II.

“We will convince them that the country needs them,” Abela said.

The crowd booed when Abela said he wants to reach out to those who chose to vote for another party. However, Abela appealed for national unity.

“We will convince you with our humility. I will not be tolerating any arrogance within my team.”

Abela said his priorities for the legislature will hinge on the quality of life, new opportunities and a more beautiful country - as stated in the Labour Party’s manifesto.

“Work must start immediately and together we will reach the new targets,” Abela concluded.