PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo asks Roberta Metsola for help in clear snub to Bernard Grech

Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo asked Roberta Metsola to "help" the Nationalist Party after a dismal election result that could see the PN lose by 40,000 votes.

Hours after the landslide Labour victory, Arrigo took to Twitter and posted "Please help us Roberta", in reference to the Nationalist MEP and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola.

PN deputy leader @RobertArrigo1 has apparently called on 'Roberta' (Metsola) for help after the party suffered yet another defeat at the hands of the Labour Party... someone replies that they think such matters are best left out of the public eye... pic.twitter.com/xHYZoZKiMJ — MaltaToday (@maltatoday) March 27, 2022

His tweet came shortly after the current Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech said he would contest the coming PN leadership election. The Nationalist Party is required to hold a leadership contest after every election loss.

The tweet is a clear snub towards Grech and his intention on staying on as PN leader. Both Arrigo and fellow deputy leader David Agius were notable by their absence in the counting hall on Sunday.

Grech "inherited" Arrigo and Agius as deputy leaders, both of whom were elected under Grech's predecessor Adrian Delia.

Meanwhile Metsola's success in Brussels and Strasbourg has long sparked hope among Nationalist supporters that she could one day lead the party back on its feet.

READ ALSO: Roberta Metsola eyes the prize... farewell to Malta or BRB?