Who are the MPs that have been elected?

Candidates in bold were elected on two districts, which means they will vacate one seat for a casual election to be held. Different rules govern the way each party selects which district seat a candidate should vacate



First District

PL: 60.1%

PN: 37.6%

PN: Darren Carabott, Mario De Marco – PL: Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Deo Debattista, Aaron Farrugia

Second District

PL: 71.2%

PN: 26.3%

PN: Stephen Spiteri – PL: Robert Abela, Clyde Caruana, Chris Agius, Alison Zerafa Civelli

Third District

PL: 69.0%

PN: 27.7%

PN: Stephen Spiteri – PL: Chris Fearne, Owen Bonnici, Carmelo Abela, Andy Ellul

Fourth District

PL: 67.6%

PN: 29.5%

PN: Mark Anthony Sammut – PL: Chris Fearne, Byron Camilleri, Jonathan Attard, Chris Bonett

Fifth District

PL: 65.2%

PN: 31.8%

PN: Bernard Grech – PL: Robert Abela, Miriam Dalli, Owen Bonnici, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

Sixth District

PL: 60.6%

PN: 37.3%

PN: Jerome Caruana Cilia, Ryan Callus – PL: Silvio Schembri, Roderick Galdes, Ian Borg

Seventh District

PL: 55.5%

PN: 41.4%

PN: Adrian Delia, Ryan Callus – PL: Ian Borg, Silvio Schembri, Julia Farrugia Portelli

Eighth District

PL: 44.4%

PN: 52.2%

PN: Justin Schembri, Beppe Fenech Adami, Adrian Delia – PL: Clyde Caruana, Edward Zammit Lewis

Ninth District

PL: 40.6%

PN: 55.9%

PN: Joseph Giglio, Robert Arrigo, Ivan Bartolo – PL: Clifton Grima, Michael Falzon

Ten District

PL: 37.0%

PN: 58.6%

PN: Joe Giglio, Robert Arrigo, Mark Anthony Sammut – PL: Michael Falzon, Clifton Grima

Eleventh District

PL: 41.2%

PN: 53.3%

PN: Bernard Grech, Ivan Bartolo, David Agius – PL: Miriam Dalli, Alex Muscat

Twelfth District

PL: 46.8%

PN: 49.5%

PN: Ivan Castillo, Robert Cutajar, Graziella Galea – PL: Clayton Bartolo, Michael Farrugia

Thirteenth District

PL: 53.5%

PN: 43.9%

PN: Alex Borg, Chris Said – PL: Clint Camilleri, Anton Refalo, Jo Etienne Abela