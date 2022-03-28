Who are the MPs that have been elected?
First look at all the elected candidates
Candidates in bold were elected on two districts, which means they will vacate one seat for a casual election to be held. Different rules govern the way each party selects which district seat a candidate should vacate
First District
PL: 60.1%
PN: 37.6%
PN: Darren Carabott, Mario De Marco – PL: Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Deo Debattista, Aaron Farrugia
Second District
PL: 71.2%
PN: 26.3%
PN: Stephen Spiteri – PL: Robert Abela, Clyde Caruana, Chris Agius, Alison Zerafa Civelli
Third District
PL: 69.0%
PN: 27.7%
PN: Stephen Spiteri – PL: Chris Fearne, Owen Bonnici, Carmelo Abela, Andy Ellul
Fourth District
PL: 67.6%
PN: 29.5%
PN: Mark Anthony Sammut – PL: Chris Fearne, Byron Camilleri, Jonathan Attard, Chris Bonett
Fifth District
PL: 65.2%
PN: 31.8%
PN: Bernard Grech – PL: Robert Abela, Miriam Dalli, Owen Bonnici, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi
Sixth District
PL: 60.6%
PN: 37.3%
PN: Jerome Caruana Cilia, Ryan Callus – PL: Silvio Schembri, Roderick Galdes, Ian Borg
Seventh District
PL: 55.5%
PN: 41.4%
PN: Adrian Delia, Ryan Callus – PL: Ian Borg, Silvio Schembri, Julia Farrugia Portelli
Eighth District
PL: 44.4%
PN: 52.2%
PN: Justin Schembri, Beppe Fenech Adami, Adrian Delia – PL: Clyde Caruana, Edward Zammit Lewis
Ninth District
PL: 40.6%
PN: 55.9%
PN: Joseph Giglio, Robert Arrigo, Ivan Bartolo – PL: Clifton Grima, Michael Falzon
Ten District
PL: 37.0%
PN: 58.6%
PN: Joe Giglio, Robert Arrigo, Mark Anthony Sammut – PL: Michael Falzon, Clifton Grima
Eleventh District
PL: 41.2%
PN: 53.3%
PN: Bernard Grech, Ivan Bartolo, David Agius – PL: Miriam Dalli, Alex Muscat
Twelfth District
PL: 46.8%
PN: 49.5%
PN: Ivan Castillo, Robert Cutajar, Graziella Galea – PL: Clayton Bartolo, Michael Farrugia
Thirteenth District
PL: 53.5%
PN: 43.9%
PN: Alex Borg, Chris Said – PL: Clint Camilleri, Anton Refalo, Jo Etienne Abela