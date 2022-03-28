menu

Who are the MPs that have been elected?

First look at all the elected candidates

28 March 2022, 10:09am
by Matthew Vella

Candidates in bold were elected on two districts, which means they will vacate one seat for a casual election to be held. Different rules govern the way each party selects which district seat a candidate should vacate

First District
PL: 60.1%
PN: 37.6%
PN: Darren Carabott, Mario De Marco – PL: Keith Azzopardi Tanti, Deo Debattista, Aaron Farrugia

Second District
PL: 71.2%
PN: 26.3%
PN: Stephen Spiteri – PL: Robert Abela, Clyde Caruana, Chris Agius, Alison Zerafa Civelli

Third District
PL: 69.0%
PN: 27.7%
PN: Stephen Spiteri – PL: Chris Fearne, Owen Bonnici, Carmelo Abela, Andy Ellul

Fourth District
PL: 67.6%
PN: 29.5%
PN: Mark Anthony Sammut – PL: Chris Fearne, Byron Camilleri, Jonathan Attard, Chris Bonett

Fifth District
PL: 65.2%
PN: 31.8%
PN: Bernard Grech – PL: Robert Abela, Miriam Dalli, Owen Bonnici, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi

Sixth District
PL: 60.6%
PN: 37.3%
PN: Jerome Caruana Cilia, Ryan Callus – PL: Silvio Schembri, Roderick Galdes, Ian Borg

Seventh District
PL: 55.5%
PN: 41.4%
PN: Adrian Delia, Ryan Callus – PL: Ian Borg, Silvio Schembri, Julia Farrugia Portelli

Eighth District
PL: 44.4%
PN: 52.2%
PN: Justin Schembri, Beppe Fenech Adami, Adrian Delia – PL: Clyde Caruana, Edward Zammit Lewis

Ninth District
PL: 40.6%
PN: 55.9%
PN: Joseph Giglio, Robert Arrigo, Ivan Bartolo – PL: Clifton Grima, Michael Falzon

Ten District
PL: 37.0%
PN: 58.6%
PN: Joe Giglio, Robert Arrigo, Mark Anthony Sammut – PL: Michael Falzon, Clifton Grima

Eleventh District
PL: 41.2%
PN: 53.3%
PN: Bernard Grech, Ivan Bartolo, David Agius – PL: Miriam Dalli, Alex Muscat

Twelfth District
PL: 46.8%
PN: 49.5%
PN: Ivan Castillo, Robert Cutajar, Graziella Galea – PL: Clayton Bartolo, Michael Farrugia

Thirteenth District
PL: 53.5%
PN: 43.9%
PN: Alex Borg, Chris Said – PL: Clint Camilleri, Anton Refalo, Jo Etienne Abela

