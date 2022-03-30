[WATCH] Abela Cabinet: Ian Borg foreign minister, Aaron Farrugia gets roads super-ministry

Updated at 12:26am

Newly-elected Labour MPs have been summoned to Castille by the Prime Minister to be informed of their ministerial portfolios.

The formation of Cabinet came late at night after Robert Abela spent the rest of the day drafting plans for his new executive with his aides and Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar.

MaltaToday is informed that Ian Borg stands to be appointed minister for foreign affairs and Europe, and trade.

As roads and infrastructure minister, Borg oversaw a €700 million capital spend for a seven-year roads construction project. The move into foreign affairs will take away a super-ministry from Borg, 36, reducing his domestic stature as roads czar, while being occupied with foreign relations abroad. Borg was formerly touted as a possible leadership contender in 2020.

That role will be taken up by former environment minister Aaron Farrugia, as minister for infrastructure, transport and capital projects. It is not yet certain whether he will be tasked wth the Labour pledge for a €700 million capital spend for urban parks.

Clyde Caruana has been reconfirmed finance minister, and Chris Fearne will remain health minister. Clint Camilleri will retain the Gozo ministry, as will Anton Refalo retain the agriculture and fisheries ministry.

Clifton Grima will be education minister. He exited Castille accompanied by newly-elected Labour MP Keith Azzopardi Tanti.

Johnathan Attard, who was co-opted to the House in the past legislature, will be justice minister, and former parliamentary secretary for EU funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi will be minister for public works, planning, and the Building Construction Authority.

Silvio Schembri is touted as having retained the ministry for the economy.

Earlier, MaltaToday was told by sources close to government that was considering how to group ministerial portfolios, evaluating the competences within his parliamentary group and also taking into account electoral performance, geographic distribution as well as any liabilities attached to individual candidates.

In light of the few women who have been elected – Abela only has three women to choose from – it has to be seen whether the Prime Minister will reserve some parliamentary secretary posts for women MPs who will be elected next week in casual elections or through the gender mechanism.

On Saturday, the Labour Party won the election with 55.1% of the vote and a margin of more than 39,000 votes on the Nationalist Party. This was the third successive victory with a massive margin.

However, the election was also Abela’s first as PL leader since taking over the reins of the party in January 2020.

Previous ministers Evarist Bartolo and Jose Herrera failed to get elected and have announced they will be ending their political career.

Former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar and Labour Whip Glenn Bedingfield failed to make it but could stand a chance in casual elections that have to take place.