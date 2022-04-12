[WATCH] PN candidate Eve Borg Bonello becomes youngest MP in Malta’s history

Nationalist candidate Eve Borg Bonello has become the youngest MP to get elected into the House.

On Tuesday, the PN’s casual elections saw seven MPs get elected on the Opposition side of the House, with five new faces making it to the benches.

At just 18 years old, Borg Bonello was confirmed candidate just 11 days before the General Election was called, and contested the ninth and tenth districts.

She rose to prominence having addressed a civil society protest in the wake of revelations surrounding the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

Failing to get elected through the casual elections, Borg Bonello made it to the House through the gender quota mechanism.

Speaking to MaltaToday shortly after she was elected, an emotional Borg Bonello said that while she does not know what the future holds for her, she will do her utmost to repay the faith shown in her.

“An MP is a representative of the people, and that is why from tomorrow I will start with my house visits again to ensure I carry out my duty properly,” she said.

Asked what issues she hopes to pursue as an MP, Borg Bonello said she was always passionate about human rights, good governance and the environment.

“I will continue working until the PN makes it to government,” she said.