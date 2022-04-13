Rebecca Buttigieg, Alicia Bugeja Said to be sworn in as parliamentary secretaries

Newly elected Labour MPs Rebecca Buttigieg and Alicia Bugeja Said will be sworn in as parliamentary secretaries on Thursday, MaltaToday is informed.

Buttigieg was elected through a casual election on the 9th district, whilst Bugeja said was elected through the gender corrective mechanism.

Buttigieg will be appointed as parliamentary secretary for reforms and equality within Byron Camilleri's Home Affairs Ministry. The anthropologist Bugeja Said, a former director of Malta’s fisheries department, will become parliamentary secretary for fishing and acquaculture within Anton Refalo’s Agriculture Ministry.

Soon after the swearing in ceremony of the cabinet members, Prime Minister Robert Abela had announced that two women MPs were poised to join his cabinet, once the electoral process came to an end.

Bugeja Said and Buttigieg will be joining the other women in cabinet, ministers Miriam Dalli and Julia Farrugia Portelli, and parliamentary secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli.