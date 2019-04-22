Voting documents to start being delivered

People eligible to vote in the European parliament and local council elections will start receiving their voting documents as from tomorrow.

The Electoral Commission said police officers will be carrying out the door-to-door delivery between 8am and 1pm, and 3pm and 9pm. The delivery starts on Tuesday, 23 April and end on Sunday, 5 May.

Documents will be delivered at the address where a voter is registered. The Electoral Commission said it was necessary that at the place of residence a responsible person aged 16 and over, who is a relative, is at home to receive the documents.

Police officers may be accompanied by representatives of the political parties, who will be supplied with an authorisation tag issued by the Electoral Commission.

Voting documents should be kept in a safe place, since nobody will be allowed to vote without them on polling day.

On 25 May, Malta goes to vote to elect its six MEPs and councillors in the 68 localities across Malta and Gozo.