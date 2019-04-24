[WATCH] With humility, we will slowly win back the people’s respect – Adrian Delia

The Nationalist Party is humble enough to recognise its limitations and the need to strengthen itself as an opposition, Adrian Delia said.

In a short address at the PN club in Ta’ Xbiex on Wednesday, Delia told supporters that winning back people’s respect was a slow process.

“With humility, we recognise our limitations and the fact that we are starting from the bottom. With humility, we understand the need to strengthen as an Opposition. With humility, we will slowly win back people’s respect by proposing changes and being critical where necessary without harming the country,” the PN leader said as he urged supporters to show unity.

Delia said the upcoming European Parliament and local council elections were a first step to change the attitude of a government “that has forgotten the Maltese”.

He noted Finance Minister Edward Scicluna’s admission earlier today that the sudden unprecedented growth had caused problems, adding the PN had been harping on this for the past 18 months.

Addressing his party’s MEP candidates, Delia said it was not enough for them to defend Maltese small businesses on the European stage and urged them to help companies tap EU funds if they are elected.