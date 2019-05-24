One out of every 10 voting documents uncollected

The number of uncollected voting documents for the European Parliament election has increased when compared to five years ago.

Data obtained by MaltaToday shows that 38,737 voting documents remained uncollected by midnight Thursday, equating to 10.4% of eligible voters.

This represents a four-point increase on 2014, when the last European election was held. In 2014, there were 21,856 voting documents that remained uncollected.

Without a voting document, people cannot vote. This means that for tomorrow’s election, 332,888 will be able to cast a vote.

A breakdown by locality shows that the highest number of uncollected documents was in St Paul’s Bay where 32.1% did not bother to pick up their document.

The locality with the second highest number of uncollected documents was St Julians with 26.3%, followed by Gzira and Sliema with 25.3% and 25% respectively.

These localities are characterised by a large number of foreigners.

Santa Lucija had the lowest number of uncollected documents with just 46 voting documents left with the Electoral Commission. This equates to 1.8%.

In Gozo, Zebbug was the locality with highest number of uncollected documents (22.8%), while Kercem and Fontana with 5.5% each had the lowest.