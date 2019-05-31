[WATCH] Updating | Naxxar counting becomes one big party as PN suffers another dismal night

• Rising tempertures inside the counting hall

• Labour clinches Siggiewi for the first time in local election history

• Labour retains Isla, Hamrun, Birgu, Luqa, Floriana, Kirkop, Gzira, Imtarfa, Safi and Qala

• First locality to switch from Labour to PN in these elections: Munxar

• PN currently dominating in Naxxar and has won Gharghur, San Lawrenz, Kercem and Swieqi in first results of the night

• Another deadlocked Gozo locality: Zebbug

Labour has clinched Siggiewi for the first time in local council election history. Party agents celebrated inside the counting hall as it was subsequently announced that Labour pilfered Mosta from the Nationalist Party as Romilda Baldacchino Zarb is elected mayor. This double triumph assured Labour superiority.

Siggiewi was won by just 70 votes, guaranteeing four seats to PN's three. Kurstein Sant wins mayorship.

On Wednesday, Labour also won the capital, Valletta, for the first time since local council elections started being held.

The first result of the night came from San Lawrenz where PN has retained the locality with four seats to PL's one. Noel Formosa is elected Mayor.

On the other hand, Munxar was won by the PN, the first locality in these elections to switch from a Labour mayorship to a PN mayorship. It was a tight race, finishing at 465 votes for PN and 430 votes for Labour. Damien Spiteri is the new PN mayor.

PN continues to do better in Gozo as it has managed to retain Kercem. Xghajra, however, was retained by Labour winning four seats to PN's one. Neil Attard was elected mayor.

The same thing happened in Qala as Labour wins once more. Paul Buttigieg, better known as 'Pawlu tal-Ħondoq' has been elected mayor as PL wins three seats to the PN's two.

Labour's first win was in Isla as, typically, it dominated with the amount of votes, over 1,200. Labour won four seats to the PN's one. Clive Pulis is Isla's elected mayor. Floriana has been likewise retained by Labour with three seats to the PN's two. Davina Sammut Hili is the new mayor.

Labour has also won Birgu with four candidates elected for PL and just one elected for PN. Hamrun was also retained by Labour with five seats to PN's two. Christian Sammut was elected mayor and the PL added a seat on the local council.

Luqa mayor John Schembri, father of Digital Innovation Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Schembri, has been re-elected as PL win five seats to PN's two.

Swieqi has been retained by the PN, winning seven seats to Labour's two. Noel Muscat for PN has been elected mayor. Gharghur has also been retained by the PN as it wins three out of five seats. Abraham Aquilina has been elected mayor at just 16 years of age.

Following Gharb's deadlock on Thursday, during the third counting session, another Gozo locality, this time Zebbug, has seen a stalemate as PL wins two seats, PN wins two, and Nicky Saliba, an independent candidate, wins another.

Elected candidates for PL are Marlene Cini and Sandra Grech. Elected candidates for PN are Baskal Saliba and Daniel Cordina.

PL has retained both Mtarfa and Kirkop. Mtarfa has elected Daniel Attard as mayor while Terrence Agius has been elected new Kirkop mayor. Labour has also kept Gzira as Conrad Borg Manche was re-elected mayor.

Labour has kept its hold on Safi as Johan Mula is elected mayor, clinching one of three PL seats. The PN take two.

Labour has also won Santa Lucija. Charmaine St John was elected mayor. Female candidates have done well during this round of voting.

Vote counting from last Saturday’s local council elections has entered its third and final day at the Naxxar counting hall, with 23 localities around Malta and Gozo still to be decided.

Of particular interest are the localities of Siggiewi and Mosta.

Siggiewi has always been won by the Nationalist Party, but stands a good chance of crossing over to Labour given that the party received more votes than the PN from the locality in the European Parliament election results. The indications are that Labour obtained a majority of votes in Siggiewi.

Mosta is another locality in which the PN currently has a slim PN majority. The locality was won by the Labour Party in 2007 and 2012, but it flipped back over to the PN in 2015.

On Wednesday, Labour won the capital for the first time since the local council system was implemented, and yesterday succeeded in retaining Birkirkara and Msida. It won the San Gwann local council back from the PN.

The complete list of councils up for grabs today is as follows: Floriana, Għargħur, Kirkop, Luqa, Qormi, Safi, Attard, Birgu, Gżira, Ħamrun, Mosta, Munxar, Qala, Naxxar, Siġġiewi, Swieqi, Xgħajra, Żebbuġ (Gozo), Mtarfa, Isla, San Lawrenz, Santa Lucija, Kerċem.