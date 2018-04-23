Brussels scrutinising information from The Daphne Project

Anything new The Daphne Project will bring to the table will be scrutinised by the European Commission, Frans Timmermans said.

The Commission first vice-president said if the Brussels executive saw scope for any action on the information, it will not hesitate to act.

However, Timmermans added that any action, if warranted, would have to lie in the commission’s competence.

“We need to be competent in that area but I want to assure you that if there is anything that warrants us to act, we will not refrain from doing so,” Timmermans said.

Addressing journalists in Brussels this afternoon, Timmermans said the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia was not just about bringing to justice the people who placed and exploded the bomb.

“The investigation is also about uncovering who ordered the killing and the reason for it and we will keep pushing the Maltese authorities to leave no stone unturned,” Timmermans said.

Asked about the Malta’s cash-for-passport scheme, Timmermans insisted the commission’s competence on issues of nationality was limited.

However, he noted that the common European standard was that there should be “a clear and demonstrable link” between the country and the people getting nationality.

His sentiment was echoed by EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova, who told reporters that it would be “good to discuss” the citizenship programme with Maltese authorities.

Jourova said she planned to visit Malta sometime in May or June to discuss anti-money laundering legislation, the strengthening of the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit, as well as enquire about the state of place in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

“We are following Malta closely but it is not the only country where we have similar issues,” Jurova said, adding it was positive that Malta decided to join the European public prosecutor’s office.