Container ship carrying rescued migrants enters Sicilian port after four-day standoff

A Danish container ship with 106 migrants onboard was allowed to berth in the Sicilian harbour of Pazzallo, after a standoff which lasted four days.

The Alexander Maersk has remained off the coast of Pozzallo for days after taking part in a rescue Thursday of migrants leaving Libya on smugglers' boats.

The Italian Interior Ministry confirmed it had given the go-ahead for the ship to berth in the harbour. It entered shortly after midnight, having been idle off Sicily awaiting instruction.

Pozzallo Mayor, Roberto Ammatuna, had offered to let the cargo ship dock, but the Italian government had refused to assign it a port until Monday.

READ MORE: Malta and Italy in war of words as migrant vessel 'loiters' in international waters

Italy's ANSA news agency quoted Ammatuna saying Monday that he was relieved that the "nightmare is over for the 110 migrants on board who can now be welcomed and helped in the best way possible."

Meanwhile, there has been no development regarding where the lifeline, another rescue vessel carrying 219 migrants, will be disembarking its passengers. In a tweet on Monday night, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said however that the Armed Forces of Malta had carried out an evacuation from the vessel, after it was requested by the crew on board.

"Despite irresponsible behaviour of the vessel captain, Malta remains committed to offer humanitarian assistance in line with international obligatoins," wrote Muscat.

@Armed_Forces_MT affected medical evacuation of a migrant from onboard MV #Lifeline during the night, after request was made. Despite irresponsible behaviour of vessel captain, #Malta remains committed to offer humanitarian assistance in line with international obligations -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) June 26, 2018

Both Italy and Malta has banned it from their harbours, but Malta provided humanitarian supplies. One immigrant was even brought to Malta for medical assistance.

READ MORE: Malta providing humanitarian supplies to Lifeline, diplomatic talks underway

Italy’s new government has taken a hard line in its position on migration, having found itself in a diplomatic dispute with Malta earlier this month after it closed its port to another NGO-operated rescue vessel that was carrying migrants saved in Libyan search and rescue waters, insisting instead that they disembarked in Malta.