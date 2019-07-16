Ursula von der Leyen elected European Commission president

Ursual von der Leyen was narrowly elected president of the European Commission by the European Parliament on Tuesday.

She will replace outgoing president Jean-Claude Juncker on the 1 November and will the commission’s first female president.

Von der Leyen was approved in a secret ballot by 383 votes in favour and 327 against, with 22 MEPs abstaining. She required 374 to reach the threshold to be elected.

The German defence minister was nominated for the job by the leaders of the EU’s member states earlier this month in what has proved to be a controversial nomination given that she was not one of the lead candidates put forward by the EU’s political groupings.

Благодаря! Hvala! Děkuji! Tak! Bedankt! Thank you! Aitäh! Kiitos! Merci! Danke! Ευχαριστώ! Köszönöm! Go raibh maith agat! Grazie! Paldies! Ačiū! Grazzi! Dziękuję! Obrigada! Mulțumesc! Ďakujem! Hvala! ¡Gracias! Tack! pic.twitter.com/J4GEgY1UJY — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 16, 2019

Von der Leyen was most recently Germany’s defense minister and is considered to be close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel and also had the backing of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat congratulated von der Leyen, saying that Malta looked forward to continue engaging with the Commission on shaping a "future proof European Union".

Congratulations @vonderleyen. #Malta looks forward to continue engaging with @EU_Commission to shape a future proof European Union -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) July 16, 2019

Addressing MEPs following the vote, Von der Leyen said she was honoured and overwhelmed at the trust placed in her.

“The trust you placed in me is confidence you placed in Europe,” she said. “Your confidence in a united and a strong Europe from east to west, from south to north. Your confidence in a Europe that is ready to fight for the future rather than fighting against each other. Your confidence in a Europe that will take the big challenges of our times together."

The European Greens, as well as right-wing and left-wing parties had declared their intention to vote against Von der Leyen’s nomination before the vote.

She did however have the backing of the European People’s Party, the Socialists and Democrats and the liberals.