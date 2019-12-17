[LIVE] Rule of law in Malta under the spotlight in European Parliament

The European Parliament is today debating a resolution on the rule of law in Malta following the recent revelations connected with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The debate will start after a statement by the European Commission, and is expected to centre around the findings of the MEP delegation which visited Malta on a fact-finding mission on 3 and 4 December 2019.

Downloadable Files Draft resolution on rule of law in Malta



The delegation, which was headed by Dutch MEP Sophie in ’t Veld and included PN MEP Roberta Metsola and German MEP Sven Giegold, said it was very concerned about Joseph Muscat’s refusal to immediately step down as Prime Minister.

The LIBE committee MEPs held meetings with Muscat, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, President George Vella, the Police Commissioner, Attorney General, Opposition leader Adrian Delia and civil society, amongst others.

After the meetings, In ’t Veld had expressed “serious concern” over what she had heard while in Malta.

She had remarked that the Caruana Galizia murder investigation had made considerable progress, but that other investigations into possible money laundering and corruption had either not started or very not being conducted vigorously enough.

In ’t Veld had said she was disappointed that despite her appeal during her previous visit to the island, the hate towards the murdered journalist’s family had continued.

The MEP had underlined that the European Union’s trust in Malta had been significantly damaged following revelations that people close to the Prime Minister allegedly had some involvement in the murder.