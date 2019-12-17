[LIVE] Rule of law in Malta under the spotlight in European Parliament
European Parliament debating resolution on rule of law in Malta following recent fact-finding mission
The European Parliament is today debating a resolution on the rule of law in Malta following the recent revelations connected with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
The debate will start after a statement by the European Commission, and is expected to centre around the findings of the MEP delegation which visited Malta on a fact-finding mission on 3 and 4 December 2019.
The delegation, which was headed by Dutch MEP Sophie in ’t Veld and included PN MEP Roberta Metsola and German MEP Sven Giegold, said it was very concerned about Joseph Muscat’s refusal to immediately step down as Prime Minister.
The LIBE committee MEPs held meetings with Muscat, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, President George Vella, the Police Commissioner, Attorney General, Opposition leader Adrian Delia and civil society, amongst others.
After the meetings, In ’t Veld had expressed “serious concern” over what she had heard while in Malta.
She had remarked that the Caruana Galizia murder investigation had made considerable progress, but that other investigations into possible money laundering and corruption had either not started or very not being conducted vigorously enough.
In ’t Veld had said she was disappointed that despite her appeal during her previous visit to the island, the hate towards the murdered journalist’s family had continued.
The MEP had underlined that the European Union’s trust in Malta had been significantly damaged following revelations that people close to the Prime Minister allegedly had some involvement in the murder.
Here in the EU we cannot have a culture of stagnation... it is important the EC puts everything in train to ensure the rule of law is applied in Malta.
The EC has to make sure that serious work is continued. The EU is a community of law, and in changing the situation in member states, but there is a lot more we can do. The previous Commission sat idly and did very little. What stops you from preventing the sale of passports and start infringement proceedings for disloyalty? Why can't you ensure infringements against public procurement corruption? Or on planning rights, which is destroying the environment, or on money laundering policy? What is stopping you? There is a long list of infringement proceedings when it comes to the separation of powers, and the improper implementation of Venice Commission recommendations. Matthew Vella
I am concerned at the lack of urgency, in particular in the European Council, to a lesser degree in the Commission; we have to realise that we are dealing with hard-nosed criminals who are literally ready to kill. They will not be impressed with our statements...
Will we have done everything in our power to stop this? Our task is not to ask for the resignation of the prime minister, but I should point out that his continued presence in the OPM is cause for great concern. If there is a trick of meddling with the investigation, we would be eroding trust in the investigation and rule of law. I ask the EC to start its dialogue with Malta on rule of law now.
The Council should be ashamed of itself, refusing to discuss what is going on with the Prime Minister of Malta.
This is not just a legal issue. This is an issue to take responsibility for the health of rule of law in the whole of Europe, or else this disease will spread. Matthew Vella
Over the past few years, a lot of distrust has been built up among the population, and we must ensure a balance between confidentiality and privacy, and information being given to the public...
The investigations into the death, and particularly, the corruption and sale of citizenship is something that is still going on. At the moment, Malta is a symbol of corruption, and it should be our common responsibility to change that. We should not have this kind of thing happening in Europe. We need to see change... but we need measures to prevent this kind of thing from happening in Europe. We need people to be able to have faith in rule of law, democracy and human rights. Matthew Vella
How can we afford a government in moral ruin? The eyes of all journalists across Europe are on you, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. Every day you remain in office, it is a shame for the country, for the memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, it is a slap in the face of thousands of Maltese asking for justice end truth. If your office has ben involved in a murder, what else do we still don't know? You must step down. This is not about you anymore This is about Malta. The EP stands wit the Maltese people. Justice will be done. Matthew Vella
The EC has been following the developments in Malta very closely. The EC condemns the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, it was an attack on the free media, and is of concern to the EU as a whole.
Journalists must feel safe to work in Europe, if not, democracy as we know it, would be under threat.
It is not the Commission’s remit to speak on the ongoing investigations, but we expect a thorough investigation free of political interference. There are a number of structural reforms Malta is undertaking or is currently taking. The EC also brought infringements against Malta on anti-money laundering rules.
One of Malta's challenges is to strengthen the independence of the judiciary and anti-money laundering rules.
However there is a lack of significant progress. The most recent developments show that no more time should be lost.
We have strongly encouraged Malta to consult the Venice Commission. In July 2019, Malta adopted its State Advocate Act and appointed its first state advocate, but we are concerned about the lack of checks and balances of the Attorney General. The EC expects the Maltese government to implement in full the conclusions of the Venice Commission. We will continue to insist on the accelerated implementation of the reforms.
More generally we will introduce a new rule of law framework to improve dialogue with member states.
Matthew Vella