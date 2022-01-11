European Parliament President David Sassoli dies at 65

The outgoing president of the European Parliament, Italian socialist MEP David Sassoli, has died at 65, his spokesperson announced.

His death comes as a shock after he was recently hospitalised on 26 December due to complications resulting from a malfunctioning immune system.

“The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, passed away at 1:15am on 11 January at the hospital in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalised,” spokesperson Roberto Cuillo wrote on Twitter.

Previously Sassoli had been hospitalised in Strasbourg in September for severe pneumonia, having spent the last months of his presidency in 2021 absent from his role.

His health problems prevented Sassoli from attempting a re-election bid for the presidency in the second half of the European parliamentary legislature, which is expected to be decided on Tuesday, 18 January.

Before taking his post in the European Parliament, Sassoli began his career as a journalist working in newspapers before moving to television. He was first elected to the European Parliament in 2009 as a member of Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party.

“I am deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European & proud Italian. David Sassoli was a compassionate journalist, an outstanding President of the European Parliament and, first & foremost, a dear friend. My thoughts are with his family,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola, who is the running candidate from the conservative European People’s Party to succeed Sassoli as the president, said she was heartbroken.

“Europe has lost a leader, I have a lost a friend, democracy has lost a champion,” adding that Sassoli “dedicated his life to making the world a better, fairer place,” Metsola said.

'A sad day for the European Union' - PN

"Sassoli will always be remembered as an exemplary man who kept the interests of the European people at the forefront. He was also a man who knew how to best run the presidency entrusted to him," the Nationalist Party said in a statement.