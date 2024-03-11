Labour MEP slams Metsola over failure to ensure Maltese translation in European Parliament meetings
'Despite having a Maltese President of the European Parliament, unfortunately in a meeting chaired by the president herself, it was agreed that during the next term, Maltese will not be one of the languages interpreted in all other languages,' Engerer said
Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has slammed the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola over her failure to ensure translation of Maltese speeches in the parliament during the next five years.
As he took to Facebook, Engerer explained that during the present EP term, Maltese speeches were translated during every meeting held by the institution. "Despite having a Maltese President of the European Parliament, unfortunately in a meeting chaired by the president herself, it was agreed that during the next term, Maltese will not be one of the languages interpreted in all other languages," Engerer said.
The MEP stated that the reason that was given was a lack of Maltese people who can offer the interpretation service.
Rule 158 of Parliament's Rules of Procedure guarantees all Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) the right to speak and use any official language of the European Union, including Maltese. This encompasses the requirement for EP documents to be drafted in the official languages and grants MEPs the right to address Parliament in their chosen official language, with interpretation provided into the other official languages.
However, Rule 159 permits exceptions to Rule 158 when there is a shortage of linguists proficient in a particular official language.
Engerer stated that the solution to this problem should be to invest in Maltese workers while encouraging youths to take up a career in interpretation.
Maltese is only one of two languages which will not be translated in all meetings during the next EP term.
