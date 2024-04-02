menu

‘We’ve had worse’: Comedian James Ryder to contest MEP elections

In a first for Maltese political history, comedian James Ryder will be running for the MEP elections next June

2 April 2024, 11:34am
by Karl Azzopardi
Comedian James Ryder has announced he will be running for the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Known for his skits on TikTok and for hosting The Late Night Show, Ryder confirmed with MaltaToday that he intends to run for the elections, making him the first comedian in Maltese political history to do so.

With the slogans, ‘Ryding our way to MEP 2024’ and the ‘We’ve had worse’, the comedian promises to “listen, learn and make you laugh”.

Ryder is expected to make an official statement on Friday.

According to his website, the comedian is expected to make appearances at MCAST Paola and Msida as part of his ‘Ryder’s Tour’.

Ewropej Funded by the European Union

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.

