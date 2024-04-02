‘We’ve had worse’: Comedian James Ryder to contest MEP elections
In a first for Maltese political history, comedian James Ryder will be running for the MEP elections next June
Comedian James Ryder has announced he will be running for the upcoming European Parliament elections.
Known for his skits on TikTok and for hosting The Late Night Show, Ryder confirmed with MaltaToday that he intends to run for the elections, making him the first comedian in Maltese political history to do so.
With the slogans, ‘Ryding our way to MEP 2024’ and the ‘We’ve had worse’, the comedian promises to “listen, learn and make you laugh”.
Ryder is expected to make an official statement on Friday.
According to his website, the comedian is expected to make appearances at MCAST Paola and Msida as part of his ‘Ryder’s Tour’.
